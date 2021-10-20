Advertisement

Atlanta police shooting response closes midtown blocks

Police activity has blocked off a street in Midtown Atlanta as police respond to an active...
Police activity has blocked off a street in Midtown Atlanta as police respond to an active shooting situation.(Source: WGCL/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Police in Atlanta have closed streets around at least four square blocks of office and apartment buildings in response to gunfire in the city’s midtown area.

The emergency response is heavy, including an armored vehicle, ambulance and multiple squad cars with officers carrying long guns.

Local media report they’re responding to someone who fired at officers on a street of high-rise office and apartment buildings, with no reported injuries, and that police believe they’ve contained the shooter within their perimeter.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carmen Kirkland booking photo. She is charged with two counts of Capital Murder.
Dothan police arrest woman in deadly shooting
According to Dothan Police, the shooting happened on Walnut Street.
Woman murdered in Dothan as crime wave escalates
Lauren Wambles, 24, pled No Contest to one count of Accessory After the Fact to Second Degree...
Second defendant in Holmes County murder case sentenced to prison
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 8
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 8
Recent college grad accidentally killed by grandfather

Latest News

Access to COVID-19 boosters may be expanded, according to a CNN source.
Booster age may be lowered to 40, reports say
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks in Times Square after he toured the grand...
NYC requiring COVID-19 vaccine for police officers, firefighters, city workers
Dothan Police Chief Will Benny in this October 19, 2021 photo.
Chief: Crime spree won’t be tolerated
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels N. Ireland trip