Abbeville PD makes changes to their phone system

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Abbeville Police Department is still working through changes after recently moving their dispatch center. However, they want to make sure the community knows the department is still there to serve.

“There’s a lot of people that here in Abbeville that are used to being able to come into city hall 24/7 the doors are always open dispatch was here so even if we aren’t here as far as administration of the police department or anything else there was always a face here to walk up to and speak to.”

Abbeville City Hall is no longer open 24/7, their lobby doors now closing each day at 5. Residents, though, can still contact their police station, the process is just slightly different.

“To take the steps to kind of progress us with the unified dispatch we’ve put in an automated system with our phones now so if anybody calls still the same number that you could reach the police department at, they still ring here to the police department,” said Eric Blankenship - Abbeville Police Department Chief.

But it goes one step further than just Abbeville.

“However now you get an automated service the automated service if you follow the prompts, it automatically rings you into the comm. center in Headland,” said Blankenship.

A change many will have to get used to.

“I think it’s just a change you know the fact of the people that would call needing the police department or anything else can still reach us the same way if they still call our numbers we still come if they have an emergency, they call 911 we still come so it hasn’t delayed our response any whatsoever,” said Blankenship.

While a friendly face may not be present 24/7 now, the Abbeville Police Department is making sure community members can receive assistance even if they do not have a phone.

“The other things we put in place was in the event that somebody came up here to speak to an officer say they didn’t have a phone or a way to communicate we put an emergency phone out on the backside of the police department,” said Blankenship.

All the individual has to do is pick the phone up and they will automatically be placed in contact with a dispatcher. Chief Blankenship says the unified comm. center has also acted as a benefit to all involved by giving a wider range in communication between the departments allowing for extra help if needed in some situations.

