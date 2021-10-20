16-year-old girl shot dead at a Northport Wendy’s, suspect in custody

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - A teenage girl was shot to death while sitting in a car with three other people in a Wendy’s drive-thru line in Northport Tuesday evening.

A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged for the murder.

According to police, 16-year-old Trinity Shannon, a 20-year-old male and another female were sitting in their car in line at Wendy’s when another vehicle pulled up alongside them and opened fire. The suspect fired multiple rounds, killing Shannon and injuring the male driver. The second female was uninjured.

Shannon was a Tuscaloosa County High School student according to a school system spokesperson.

Police say multiple calls began coming in around 5 p.m. reporting a shooting involving two vehicles at the Wendy’s restaurant located at 1920 McFarland Blvd. Then, a second round of calls began, reporting two shooting victims in the area of Fieldcrest Drive in Northport.

Officers responded to the Fieldcrest Apartments where they found the victims. Trinity Shannon was pronounced dead at the scene. The wounded 20-year-old man told police he drove from the Wendy’s to Fieldcrest Drive where he contacted where law enforcement.

The victims, video evidence, and third party witnesses all identified 19-year-old Kenderius Sherman as the shooter according to police.

The male victim told police that he and Sherman had a long history of past disagreements and that he was the possible target of the shooting.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit began an investigation and Sherman was taken into custody after a search involving all local law enforcement agencies.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Sherman was charged with capital murder with no bond , as well as two counts of attempted murder, $120,000 combined bond, and committed to jail.

This is the second innocent teenager murdered in the Tuscaloosa area in the last few days.

Deadly shooting investigation in Northport

The Tuscaloosa County School System released a statement following the loss of Shannon and about the shooting:

Additional law enforcement officers, counselors, and social workers are on the campus of Tuscaloosa County High School today. This is to provide support and security for our students, faculty, and staff, following the loss of one of our TCHS students Tuesday. We encourage students, as well as faculty and staff, who are grieving, to speak with a counselor. We encourage parents and guardians who have concerns or questions to reach out to school administrators.

