‘Wonder Years’ star posts tap dancing video from inside historic Montgomery church

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On location filming in Montgomery has ended for an upcoming episode of “The Wonder Years” reboot, but actor Dule Hill is leaving his 375,000 Instragram followers will a taste of his time on Dexter Avenue.

Hill and other actors filmed portions of an upcoming scene in front of the historic Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church. Between takes, the show’s star soaked up the moment, posting “it’s only right that you have a little fellowship of Dance” in the church Dr. Martin Luther King preached in.

His post features a brief tap dance down the center aisle of the church.

“When you are filming in Montgomery, Alabama in front of Dexter Ave Baptist Church, the same church where Dr Martin Luther King preached so many of his powerful sermons and then you receive the honor to visit inside the sanctuary; it is only right that you have a little fellowship of Dance,” the post explained. “Thank you for welcoming us Montgomery and thank you to all of those who have prepared the way and sacrificed so much for those coming after. #TapDanceEverywhere #MLK #TheWonderYears #Montgomery #duletapstheworld”

Saladin Patterson, an executive producer of the show, as well as a Montgomery native, says like the original show, the reboot is a coming-of-age story of a 12-year-old boy and his family growing up during the ‘60s, but from a different perspective. The series follows the lives of a Black middle-class family of the era in the backdrop of Montgomery.

Most of the series is being filmed in Atlanta, but some scenes are being produced locally.

