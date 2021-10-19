DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Water world renovations continue with Wyatt Sasser Construction officially being awarded the contract. This second phase of renovations has been in the works for a while.

Now that the 2.5 million dollar construction can begin, it’s expected to be complete by next season. Before next season begins, park goers can expect concessions upgrades, a restroom facility overhaul, and new wave equipment.

