Water World Renovations continue

Water World on Labor Day
By Maggie DesRosiers
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Water world renovations continue with Wyatt Sasser Construction officially being awarded the contract. This second phase of renovations has been in the works for a while.

Now that the 2.5 million dollar construction can begin, it’s expected to be complete by next season. Before next season begins, park goers can expect concessions upgrades, a restroom facility overhaul, and new wave equipment.

