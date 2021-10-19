Advertisement

Warming Trend Is Underway

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Oct. 19, 2021
SYNOPSIS – A gradual warm-up is underway that will carry through the next several days. We’ll dip into the lower 50s overnight, but lows will return to the 60s beginning Thursday. Highs will gradually rise into the lower to middle 80s this week, with middle to upper 80s by early next week.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 53°.  Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Early sunshine, then increasing cloudiness. High near 82°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few sprinkles or a light shower late. Low near 62°.  Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 62° High: 84° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 63° High: 84° 10%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 85° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny.  Low: 64° High: 86° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 86° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 87° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

