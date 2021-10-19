Advertisement

Teal Pumpkin Project

Halloween candy
Halloween candy(WRDW)
By Emily Acton
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Trick or treating is an exciting time for children – But for some the candy they will find at many homes is off limits.

There is a resource – and it’s called the Teal Pumpkin Project. The goal is to bring awareness to food allergies and to help give an option to kids who have them.

Houses will set out teal pumpkins indicating that they have allergy friendly options. Then trick or treaters can also carry a teal candy bag symbolizing that they have food allergies. Food allergies affect more people than one might think….

We spoke with Dothan Pediatrician Michael Ramsey to see just how many kids it affects.

" So one out of every thirteen children have a food allergy so that is a little over five million in the united states. So the most common things are going to be the foods that you would think of like milk egg nuts tree nuts peanuts. "

When buying your Halloween candy this year think about adding some non candy prizes to put in a separate teal pumpkin.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

According to Dothan Police, the shooting happened on Walnut Street.
Woman murdered in Dothan as crime wave escalates
Carmen Kirkland booking photo. She is charged with two counts of Capital Murder.
Dothan police arrest woman in deadly shooting
Recent college grad accidentally killed by grandfather
3 people have been shot including a young child Sunday afternoon in Dothan.
Child, two others shot; police plead for information
Lauren Wambles, 24, pled No Contest to one count of Accessory After the Fact to Second Degree...
Second defendant in Holmes County murder case sentenced to prison

Latest News

1,500 people come out for trunk-or-treat. (Source: WALB)
Trunk Or Treat in Ozark for those with special needs
City of Eufaula recognizing Halloween on Oct. 31; downtown hosting Trunk or Treat event
closure for ice rink
Parking closures downtown for work on Dothan ice rink
Mike Jones, better known around the holidays as “Salvage Santa” is looking to spread some...
Salvage Santa gears up ahead of the holidays