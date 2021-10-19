Trick or treating is an exciting time for children – But for some the candy they will find at many homes is off limits.

There is a resource – and it’s called the Teal Pumpkin Project. The goal is to bring awareness to food allergies and to help give an option to kids who have them.

Houses will set out teal pumpkins indicating that they have allergy friendly options. Then trick or treaters can also carry a teal candy bag symbolizing that they have food allergies. Food allergies affect more people than one might think….

We spoke with Dothan Pediatrician Michael Ramsey to see just how many kids it affects.

" So one out of every thirteen children have a food allergy so that is a little over five million in the united states. So the most common things are going to be the foods that you would think of like milk egg nuts tree nuts peanuts. "

When buying your Halloween candy this year think about adding some non candy prizes to put in a separate teal pumpkin.

