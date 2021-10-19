Sunbelt Ag Expo opens with lots of new equipment, technology

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2021 Sunbelt Ag-Expo in Moultrie, Georgia is happening this week.

That’s where farmers from across the nation will be gathered over the next couple of days.

Lots of equipment, technology, and crowds of returning visitors. Organizers canceled last year and were eager to welcome people back to South Georgia for 2021.

The Sunbelt Expo opened this morning with plenty of people eager to visit. Executive Director Chip Blalock says they’ve been planning for months to bring back North America’s largest farm show.

“It’s great to be back in person after a year off unexpectedly. But it was the right decision for 2020,” said Chip Blalock, Executive Director of the Sunbelt Expo.

The expo traditionally sees 200,000 people come through the gates over three days - some for one day, others all three. State leaders say they’re glad so see events back in action.

“It’s great to be in a more normal environment, of course we’ve still got a lot going on with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Brian Kemp.

The expo brings together many of the largest equipment companies in agriculture in one place, so farmers can shop, compare, and see equipment out in the fields in action.

“A lot of business will be done today. Producers are coming, streaming through the gates, to find the latest in technology. What’s this new piece of equipment,” said Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture Gary Black.

All are glad the eyes of American agriculture are on Georgia for the week once again.

Things wrapped up for the day already, but it reopens Wednesday and Thursday at 9 a.m.

