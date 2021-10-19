Advertisement

Trunk Or Treat in Ozark for those with special needs

By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -- Halloween is a time for kids to dress up and go out with friends and hunt for the best candy. But for some, large crowds may hinder their experience.

Beacon of Hope located in Ozark is hosting their 3rd annual Trunk or Treat for people with special needs. Kids and their families are invited to experience all the fun Halloween has to offer but in a more stable atmosphere.

Shelby Depilla with Beacon of Hope explains what makes this Trunk or Treat different.

“So, we also have those non-sensory things available such as headphones, fidget toys, or other non-verbal communication methods.”

The Trunk or Treat will be held Saturday, October 23 on West Reynolds Street outside of the Beacon of Hope Office from 5 PM to 8 PM.

