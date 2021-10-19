Advertisement

Service to inter 6 unclaimed Veterans and an eligible spouse at Alabama National Cemetery

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Missing in America Project (MIAP), Veterans Recovery Program, Dignity Memorial, Elmwood Cemetery & Mausoleum and Rideout’s Valley Chapel honored seven previously unclaimed cremated remains.

One of the these was the wife of an WWI period Army Corporal. Six veterans served honorably in the Army, Marine Corps or Navy during the WWI, WWII, Korea or Vietnam war periods. These Alabamians were unclaimed an average of 44 years.

The purpose of MIAP is to locate, identify and inter the unclaimed cremated remains of American veterans through the joint efforts of private, state and federal organizations. To provide honor and respect to those who have served this country by securing a final resting place for these forgotten heroes.

The burial service was open to the public and included Patriot Guard escort/Flag Line, bagpiper, live TAPS, bell ringing, Firing Team and flag folding.

For more information on Missing In America Project please visit: www.miap.us.

