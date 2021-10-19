Advertisement

Georgia expanding child care assistance program

By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:27 AM CDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Thousands of Georgia families will get help with child care through an expansion of the state’s Childcare and Parent Services (CAPS) program.

Governor Brian Kemp says the CAPS program will increase to 10,000 more children beginning November 1. The expansion uses funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and will continues through October 2024.

CAPS will also change the eligibility of people in the “very low income” priority group from 50% of the federal poverty level to 150%. This means the number of eligible families will grow.

According to Child Care Aware of America, the average price for full-time child care in Georgia is $168 a week.

