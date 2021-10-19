FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 8
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Vote for our Friday Night Football Week 8 Player of the Week.
Here are the nominees:
Slocomb RB Jaylen Nobles - 272 total yards & 4 TDs
Samson RB Braxton Brooks - 293 total yards & 4 TDs
G.W. Long RB Jackson Chancey - 174 rushing yards & 2 TDs; 12 tackles
Voting ends Thursday at noon.
