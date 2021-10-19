FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 8

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Vote for our Friday Night Football Week 8 Player of the Week.

Here are the nominees:

Slocomb RB Jaylen Nobles - 272 total yards & 4 TDs

Samson RB Braxton Brooks - 293 total yards & 4 TDs

G.W. Long RB Jackson Chancey - 174 rushing yards & 2 TDs; 12 tackles

Voting ends Thursday at noon.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.