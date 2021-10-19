Advertisement

Flu shot season is back

flu shots
flu shots(wtvy)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s time to get your flu shot.

The Houston County Health Department held a clinic today, seeing a smaller turnout than they hoped for.

Officials say they gave around 80 flu shots throughout the day, which is less than years past.

The department also has all three COVID-19 vaccinations on hand, saying the folks coming in to receive that is much slower than when they first started administering the shots.

However, they understand there are several places people can go to get either shot.

“There’s so many options for it, fortunately,” says Susan Wiggins, Nurse Manager at Houston County Health Department. “So, we do encourage people to have both of them, and do that wherever you can, if that’s here versus wherever else, we just do provide the service and we encourage it.”

The health department will take flu shot walk-ins Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available for walk ins, as well as by appointment on Tuesdays.

You can get the flu shot and COVID vaccine on the same day.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

According to Dothan Police, the shooting happened on Walnut Street.
Woman murdered in Dothan as crime wave escalates
Carmen Kirkland booking photo. She is charged with two counts of Capital Murder.
Dothan police arrest woman in deadly shooting
Recent college grad accidentally killed by grandfather
3 people have been shot including a young child Sunday afternoon in Dothan.
Child, two others shot; police plead for information
Lauren Wambles, 24, pled No Contest to one count of Accessory After the Fact to Second Degree...
Second defendant in Holmes County murder case sentenced to prison

Latest News

Biologists with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission will be hosting a...
Florida Wildlife officials educating residents about local bats
WTVY News 4 at Five
WTVY Wx Logo
Warming Trend Is Underway
Troy football wide receiver Reginald Todd has been charged with hindering prosecution.
Troy football player arrested, suspended from team