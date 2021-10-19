Flu shot season is back

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s time to get your flu shot.

The Houston County Health Department held a clinic today, seeing a smaller turnout than they hoped for.

Officials say they gave around 80 flu shots throughout the day, which is less than years past.

The department also has all three COVID-19 vaccinations on hand, saying the folks coming in to receive that is much slower than when they first started administering the shots.

However, they understand there are several places people can go to get either shot.

“There’s so many options for it, fortunately,” says Susan Wiggins, Nurse Manager at Houston County Health Department. “So, we do encourage people to have both of them, and do that wherever you can, if that’s here versus wherever else, we just do provide the service and we encourage it.”

The health department will take flu shot walk-ins Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available for walk ins, as well as by appointment on Tuesdays.

You can get the flu shot and COVID vaccine on the same day.

