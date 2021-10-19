Florida Wildlife officials educating residents about local bats

(WTVY) - The below information was provided to WTVY in a news release from the City of DeFuniak Springs.

(Press Release) DeFuniak Springs, FL - Biologists with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission will be hosting a presentation focusing on local bat species conservation with guidance on how to exclude bats properly and legally from structures. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, October 21, 5:30 pm at the Chautauqua Hall of Brotherhood, 95 Circle Drive, DeFuniak Springs, Florida and is free and open to the public.

“Bats have made their roosts in attics and tiny holes in many homes throughout our historic district and beyond,” says DeFuniak Springs Mayor Bob Campbell. “We can safely cohabitate with bats, but property owners may be at a loss on what to do to remove them from their homes and structures. We are delighted to welcome experts from the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission who will empower property owners with information on what options they have to safely remove bats from structures and perhaps what types of species are most common in our community.”

The presentation will also include a site visit at sunset to a bat house where experts will demonstrate the use of an echo meter to “see” the bat calls and species in real time. Biologists will discuss the important role that bats play in insect control, current conservation actions, and ways citizens can get involved.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials will also host a booth in the newly restored first floor of the Chautauqua Hall of Brotherhood with information on how best to resolve conflicts with wildlife and assist in finding sustainable resolutions to coexist with native wildlife. The booth will be among numerous others as part of the City Services Expo hosted by the City of DeFuniak Springs department leaders where citizens can meet council members, the mayor, and new city manager and learn about the various services provided by the City. The bat presentation demonstrates how the City of DeFuniak Springs collaborates with state and federal government agencies to address local issues like human-wildlife interactions. The presentation and expo is orchestrated by the City of DeFuniak Springs as part of the state-wide Florida City Government Week annual observance.

Light refreshments will be available throughout the expo and presentation. There’s no admission, but citizens are asked to register for the bat presentation online at www.defuniaksprings.net or by calling the mayor’s office at (850) 892-8500, ext. 105 so the City will know approximately how many will be attending. Registration, however, is not required for entry.

