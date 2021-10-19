Dothan police arrest woman in deadly shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A woman is charged with two counts of Capital Murder related to a deadly shooting in Dothan Monday night.

Carmen Lairish Kirkland, 31, had been detained at the Walnut Street scene where another woman was killed.

The name of that victim will be released Tuesday morning.

Also Tuesday, police will address Dothan’s recent crime spree that includes several shootings, some of them deadly.

In the latest case, Kirkland is held without bond and potentially faces death, if convicted.

