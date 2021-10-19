Advertisement

Dothan police arrest woman in deadly shooting

Carmen Kirkland booking photo. She is charged with two counts of Capital Murder.
Carmen Kirkland booking photo. She is charged with two counts of Capital Murder.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A woman is charged with two counts of Capital Murder related to a deadly shooting in Dothan Monday night.

Carmen Lairish Kirkland, 31, had been detained at the Walnut Street scene where another woman was killed.

The name of that victim will be released Tuesday morning.

Also Tuesday, police will address Dothan’s recent crime spree that includes several shootings, some of them deadly.

In the latest case, Kirkland is held without bond and potentially faces death, if convicted.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

According to Dothan Police, the shooting happened on Walnut Street.
Woman murdered in Dothan as crime wave escalates
Recent college grad accidentally killed by grandfather
3 people have been shot including a young child Sunday afternoon in Dothan.
Child, two others shot; police plead for information
Christina Nance
Police: Alabama woman found dead days after going inside jail transport van

Latest News

WTVY News4 Now
News4 Now: What’s Trending
Students writing at a desk.
ADPH: COVID-19 cases among children decreasing at slower rates
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-19
Another cool start to the morning
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, legal experts with The Cochran Firm discuss...
Legal Talk Tuesday: Renter’s Insurance