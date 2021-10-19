Dale County residents have a new way to monitor weather during serve conditions

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - It is a partnership with the Baron Critical Weather Institute, placing new weather sites in each county throughout the state.

Here in the Wiregrass, Dale county is taking full advantage of this opportunity. Giving residents a new resource for when serve weather strikes. Allowing them to stay updated on current conditions when it is critical.

“What it can do is show you wind speeds current rain amounts within the last hour then one hour three hours six hours and 24-hour rain amounts,” said Willie Worsham - Dale County EMA Director.

EMA Director Willie Worsham plans to place cameras in each municipality in the county giving frequent real time updates.

“It updates every ten seconds, so it is live time streaming as well as the weather,” said Worsham.

The camera’s also act as their own storage, keeping an archive of events to help in damage control after serve weather.

For example, with the recent tornado these cameras could have provided additional information.

“If we have a storm, we can actually see what kind of conditions are going on right there at the time. We would’ve been able to see what kind of winds they were getting the directions and see if there was any kind of sheer in the area,” said Worsham.

And the process for the community to access them is not hard. All you have to do is visit the website, find Dale County and click on the information or the camera icon.

Worsham also has plans to expand the sensor to ground level as well.

“This is for looking at inversion levels where things get packed into the surface and this is going to be used for pesticides and things like this a lot of our farmers use because when you start spraying pesticides you don’t want it to be disbursed over a large area,” said Worsham.

The next two weather sites will be placed in the southwestern section of Dale County and should be up in the next two weeks.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.