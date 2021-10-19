City leaders and Dothan Fire Department apply for an isolation facility

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan along with the Dothan Fire Department is submitting an application for a 20 bed isolation facility using extra COVID-19 Community Development Block Grant funding. The 476 thousand dollar grant would go towards buying regulated alternative care centers that can be deployed as needed.

It can be used to treat COVID, provide vaccines, act as a hurricane evacuation shelter or whatever it’s needed for. The pandemic has shown a need for more medically equipped space, this will provide that.

Battalion Chief Sean Gibson for the Dothan Police Department said, “Everything we’re learning these are the tools that are going to help use with either the next wave of this or what hits us next medically in this community.”

The application will now be sent to the state for approval. It’s unclear how long that process will take.

