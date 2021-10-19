City of Dothan rezones property for store use

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan is rezoning a property so it can be used as a drive-thru store. The property is located near the corner of South Brannon Stand Road and Flowers Chapel Road.

Formerly an agricultural conservation property, it could soon be the site of a local shopping district. There are issues that must be addressed by the company looking to build on it, including flooding.

Todd McDonald, Planning Director for the city of Dothan said, “There’s a new concept that they want to bring to Dothan and it’s basically kind of like a drive-in convenience store very limited products that they carry but it isn’t a walk in its all drive through and they wanted to put it there on that corner.”

Zoning the land was the first step in the process, developing the property is still to come.

