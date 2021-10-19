Advertisement

Bystander with gun helps stop suspect in Pa. mall shooting

By WGAL Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Pa. (WGAL) - A bystander with a legally owned gun took matters into their own hands and stopped a 16-year-old suspect after an armed fight broke out at a Pennsylvania mall.

Hana Ali, the owner of Tabarek International Foods, delayed opening her shop at Park City Center Mall in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, after Sunday’s shooting of four people. The Iraqi native says watching the violence unfold in front of her around 2:30 p.m. brought back horrible memories.

“It reminds me of the Desert Storm war when I was there. It was awful. The sounds of shooting, it’s really bringing things back to you. It’s so terrifying,” she said.

Police say a 16-year-old started the shooting after he was in a fight with another person. The teen pulled out a gun and fired several shots. Multiple people got involved in a struggle for the weapon, and the teen shot one person, according to police.

Police say a bystander with a legally possessed gun engaged the people fighting over the other weapon and fired shots, hitting the suspect and causing him to fall down.

Ali says she thinks the bystander’s actions made all the difference. She’s afraid the 16-year-old suspect might have continued shooting if the bystander hadn’t stopped the fight.

“I think that helped a lot. He is a good person, I think. I don’t know what he did before, but at that moment, he is the one that should be - he is a hero,” she said.

Police say three men and one woman, including the teenage suspect, were treated for gunshot wounds. Two women were also injured leaving the mall. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

The suspect was hospitalized and is in police custody. Police say formal charges against him are pending.

The armed bystander was interviewed and released at the scene. The district attorney will determine if their actions were lawful and justified.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WGAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Dothan Police, the shooting happened on Walnut Street.
Woman murdered in Dothan as crime wave escalates
Recent college grad accidentally killed by grandfather
3 people have been shot including a young child Sunday afternoon in Dothan.
Child, two others shot; police plead for information
Christina Nance
Police: Alabama woman found dead days after going inside jail transport van
Jason Greathouse (R), charged with rape, walks into the Coffee County, AL courthouse, with...
Alabama pastor who raped teen gets probation. Here’s why.

Latest News

In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...
Jan. 6 panel plans Bannon contempt vote as Trump sues over probe
A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has set a vote to recommend...
Jan. 6 panel moves to hold Steve Bannon in criminal contempt
COVID-19 has become the leading cause of death for police officers since the pandemic began...
As police push back on vaccine mandates, some cities face staffing shortages
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming...
North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions