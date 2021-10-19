Advertisement

Alabama QB Bryce Young gets NIL deal with Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan's Roadhouse teams up with Bryce Young
Logan's Roadhouse teams up with Bryce Young(Logan's Roadhouse)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Logan’s Roadhouse announced the brand is partnering with University of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to use his name, image and likeness.

Through the sponsorship, the leader of the Crimson Tide’s offense will promote Logan’s on social media, as well as in on-air radio spots for local stations.

Young will also make frequent visits to Tuscaloosa’s Logan’s Roadhouse.

“We’re beyond excited to unite with such a talented and humble player like Bryce,” said SPB Hospitality President of Concepts Josh Kern. “He’s an incredible student athlete with fans across Alabama and the rest of the country. With Logan’s strong presence in Alabama, this partnership made perfect sense for us. We can’t wait to fuel Bryce with Logan’s mesquite wood-grilled steaks and plenty of signature made-from-scratch rolls. Roll Tide!”

Young plans to treat his o-line to dinners this season as a way to thank his teammates for consistently having his back on the field.

Logan's Roadhouse teams up with Bryce Young
Logan's Roadhouse teams up with Bryce Young(Logan's Roadhouse)

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to partner with Logan’s Roadhouse,” Young said. “This brand proudly serves the Alabama communities that have supported me throughout my college football career. I can’t wait to enjoy delicious meals – like my favorite Logan’s eight-ounce Filet Mignon – and the best rolls in town each week! And, with Logan’s visits on me, I’ll get to show my offensive line just how much I appreciate them.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carmen Kirkland booking photo. She is charged with two counts of Capital Murder.
Dothan police arrest woman in deadly shooting
According to Dothan Police, the shooting happened on Walnut Street.
Woman murdered in Dothan as crime wave escalates
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 8
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 8
Sincere Tyson, murdered on October 9, 2021 at his home.
Broken heart: Mom mourns murdered son
Troy football wide receiver Reginald Todd has been charged with hindering prosecution.
Troy football player arrested in connection with search for Mobile stadium shooting suspect

Latest News

Bentley Darlington of Pine Level Elementary School in Autauga County and Kataleya Harris of...
‘Share Your Smile With Alabama’ photo contest will showcase smiles of third graders
C Spire has executed a definitive agreement to acquire Troy Cablevision, Inc.
Troy Cablevision to be acquired by C Spire
Trinity Shannon, Northport shooting victim.
16-year-old girl shot dead at a Northport Wendy’s, suspect in custody
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall poses with multiple members of the Alabama Department...
Alabama to use $2.9M from opioid settlement on forensic labs
Law enforcement officers stand near the area where a Lee County sheriff's deputy was shot...
Lee County deputy, 1 other injured in exchange of gunfire