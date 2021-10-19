Advertisement

Abbeville PD warning community of counterfeit money

By Abby Nelson
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A warning to businesses and consumers. A common problem is back. We’re talking about counterfeit currency. Now the Abbeville Police Department is trying to make businesses and residents aware after they were notified of a fake bill at a recent football game.

Chief Eric Blankenship says while real money and counterfeit are very similar at first glance, it is important to keep these things in mind to recognize the difference.

“Definitely the markers; I mean it will determine if it is fake or not based off of that. Some of the others -- the watermarks, the holding it up to the light for the hidden images that is inside of it. Also on most of the bills, to all of the newer ones where the clothing is on the president if you rub across it it’s actually textured whereas like this one is smooth,” said Chief Blankenship.

When or if a business or individual finds a counterfeit bill the police department asks that they report it first thing. Also, to supply any description of the individual they may have received it from.

