Advertisement

Woman injured in Dothan shooting

By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A woman received moderate injuries from a shooting Monday evening.

The suspected shooter has been detained.

Child, two others shot; police plead for information in weekend shooting

According to Dothan Police, the shooting happened on Walnut Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital with reportedly moderate injuries.

There was a very heavy police presence at the scene when News 4 reporters arrived.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

3 people have been shot including a young child Sunday afternoon in Dothan.
Child, two others shot; police plead for information
Woman taking gunshot victim for treatment killed
Jason Greathouse (R), charged with rape, walks into the Coffee County, AL courthouse, with...
Alabama pastor who raped teen gets probation. Here’s why.
Recent college grad accidentally killed by grandfather
One person is dead after a shooting and wreck last night near WIcksburg.
Investigation underway after shooting, fatal car crash in Houston County

Latest News

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 8
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 8
Enterprise Entertainment District
Enterprise sees huge turnout with first entertainment district events
Enterprise Entertainment District
Enterprise Entertainment District
Dothan Walnut Street Shooting
Dothan Walnut Street Shooting