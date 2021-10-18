Woman injured in Dothan shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A woman received moderate injuries from a shooting Monday evening.

The suspected shooter has been detained.

According to Dothan Police, the shooting happened on Walnut Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital with reportedly moderate injuries.

There was a very heavy police presence at the scene when News 4 reporters arrived.

