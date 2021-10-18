Advertisement

Westgate Park is getting WiFi

By Maggie DesRosiers
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wi-Fi is coming to Westgate Park!

The Dothan Houston County Library System is working with the city of Dothan to connect the park, using funding from the Daniel Foundation and the Library Services and Technology Act Grant.

This project has been in the works for over a year now but is finally coming to fruition. Access points throughout the park will provide reliable WiFi service to over 200 acres.

Chris Warren, Director Dothan Houston County Library System said, “We feel like it’s a really good role for the library to play largely because we’re in the business of connecting people with information and in a lot of cases you need access to reliable WiFi in order to be able to do that and information can include information that’s important to you on the internet but it can also include an audio book or music or whatever.”

This project is expected to be completed and operational by late winter or early spring.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

3 people have been shot including a young child Sunday afternoon in Dothan.
Child, two others shot; police plead for information
Woman taking gunshot victim for treatment killed
Jason Greathouse (R), charged with rape, walks into the Coffee County, AL courthouse, with...
Alabama pastor who raped teen gets probation. Here’s why.
Recent college grad accidentally killed by grandfather
One person is dead after a shooting and wreck last night near WIcksburg.
Investigation underway after shooting, fatal car crash in Houston County

Latest News

Wiregrass Cotton Crop Update
Wiregrass Cotton Crop Update
WTVY News 4 at Six
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast October 18, 2021
Westgate Park is getting Wifi
Westgate Park getting Wifi
cotton
Cotton Harvest