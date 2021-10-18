Westgate Park is getting Wifi

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wi-Fi is coming to Westgate Park!

The Dothan Houston County Library System is working with the city of Dothan to connect the park, using funding from the Daniel Foundation and the Library Services and Technology Act Grant.

This project has been in the works for over a year now but is finally coming to fruition. Access points throughout the park will provide reliable WiFi service to over 200 acres.

Chris Warren, Director Dothan Houston County Library System said, “We feel like it’s a really good role for the library to play largely because we’re in the business of connecting people with information and in a lot of cases you need access to reliable WiFi in order to be able to do that and information can include information that’s important to you on the internet but it can also include an audio book or music or whatever.”

This project is expected to be completed and operational by late winter or early spring.

