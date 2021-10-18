The Week Starts Cool, Ends Warm

SYNOPSIS – Pleasant weather continues across the Wiregrass, with our cool start to the week to give way to much warmer air in time. We’ll dip into the upper 40s Tuesday morning, but lows by the weekend will be in the lower 60s. The warm weather will extend through the weekend and into next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 48°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 80°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 55°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 82° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 84° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 63° High: 84° 20%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 85° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 87° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 86° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

