Second defendant in Holmes County murder case sentenced to prison

(WTVY) - The below information was provided to WTVY-TV in a news release from the office of Larry Basford, Florida State Attorney for the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit.

(Press Release) - The second of three defendants in the July 4, 2020 shooting death of a Holmes County man has been sentenced to prison while the third awaits trial, according to State Attorney Larry Basford.

Lauren Wambles, 24, pled No Contest to one count of Accessory After the Fact to Second Degree Murder with a Firearm in connection with the killing of Raul Ambriz Guillen and was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Circuit Judge Timothy Register. Upon her release she will begin serving a 5-year felony probation sentence.

On July 4, 2020, Guillen was shot and killed in Holmes County, Florida. Mr. Guillen’s body was taken to a remote location in Holmes County and buried.

After a long investigation and important tips from the public, Mr. Guillen’s body was discovered on Aug. 25, 2020, by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department with the assistance of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The 14th Circuit Medical Examiner’s office determined that Mr. Guillen died from a single gunshot wound to the back of his head.

On June 24, after a 4-day trial, a Holmes County jury agreed with prosecutor Brandon Young and found co-defendant Jeremie Odell Peters guilty of Accessory after the Fact to Second Degree Murder with a Firearm and Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Tampering with a Witness. Judge Register sentenced him to 20 years in the Florida Department of Corrections.

Awaiting trial is William Shane Parker, who is charged with Second Degree Murder with a Firearm.

Wambles testified on behalf of the State against Peters at his trial and has agreed to testify at Parker’s trial.

The 14th Circuit State Attorney’s Office and State Attorney Larry Basford would like to thank the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department, Houston County, Alabama Sheriff’s Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Bay County Sheriff’s Department, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Medical Examiner’s Office for their invaluable assistance in the successful prosecution of the individuals involved.

