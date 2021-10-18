SEC Commission fines University of Tennessee following game day behavior

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Southeastern Conference officials announced on Monday that they will be fining the University of Tennessee $250,000 after fans threw trash onto the field during the Ole Miss game at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night.

The $250,000 will be deducted from the university’s share of the SEC revenue distribution.

Under the sportsmanship, game management and alcohol availability policies established by the Southeastern Conference, the University of Tennessee will:

Be assessed a financial penalty of $250,000, which will be deducted from the University’s share of SEC revenue distribution.

Be required to use all available resources, including security, stadium and television video, to identify individuals who threw objects on to the playing field or at the opposing team. All individuals identified as having been involved in disrupting the game shall be prohibited from attending Tennessee Athletics events for the remainder of the 2021-22 academic and athletic year.

Review and update its Athletics Department game management procedures and alcohol availability policies to prevent a recurrence of Saturday night’s disruption, which shall include an evaluation of agreed upon SEC Sportsmanship, Game Management and Alcohol policies to verify full compliance with existing standards.

Following completion of this review and prior to the University of Tennessee’s next home football game, the University shall provide a report to the Conference Office to summarize its efforts to identify and penalize offenders and its plan to enact policies to prevent future similar incidents while ensuring compliance with Conference standards.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey made a statement following the chaos that ensued during the last minute of the game.

“The disruption of Saturday night’s game is unacceptable and cannot be repeated on any SEC campus. Today’s actions are consistent with the oversight assigned by the membership to the SEC office, including the financial penalty and review of alcohol availability. We will use this opportunity to reemphasize to each SEC member the importance of providing a safe environment even with the intensity of competition that occurs every week. We will also reengage our membership in further review of the alcohol availability policy to consider additional measures for the sale and management of alcohol while providing the appropriate environment for collegiate competition.”

Alcohol sales will not be suspended unless UT cannot meet the requirements the SEC set forth.

A spokesperson from the university told WVLT News that preliminary records show 18 people were arrested and 47 people were removed from the game Saturday but the number would be updated Monday. The spokesperson also said they did not have more information at the moment regarding how many of the arrests were students.

