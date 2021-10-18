Advertisement

Recent college grad accidentally killed by grandfather

A preliminary investigation reveals Douglas Brown had stopped his ATV as his grandfather, unable to see it, struck that off road vehicle.
(WBTV File)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EDWIN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Montgomery man died Sunday night when the ATV he rode was struck by a vehicle driven by his grandfather.

Henry County Coroner Derek Wright identified the victim as 26-year-old Douglas Brown.

A recent college graduate, Brown had apparently hunted Sunday with his grandfather who lives in Henry County.

A preliminary investigation reveals Brown had stopped his ATV as his grandfather, unable to see it, struck that off road vehicle.

The accident happened on or near County Road 54 in Edwin, an unincorporated community midway between Abbeville and Eufaula.

Brown was pronounced dead at a Dothan hospital after paramedics rushed him there.

“Our prayers are with Mr. Brown’s family as they grieve over the loss of their loved one,” Wright told News 4.

Alabama Law Enforcement Troopers are investigating the wreck.

