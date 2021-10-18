Advertisement

Peanut harvesting underway around the Wiregrass

Peanut Harvest
Peanut Harvest
By Abby Nelson
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After a minor setback with a wet season, Wiregrass farmers are kicking peanut harvesting into full gear.

“Peanut harvest has been going well guys are getting out there this time of the year there’s nothing to really complain about we have gotten some rain that delayed us on the front end, but that rain is now gone so guys are wide open getting peanuts,” said Sedrick Mack - Regional Extension Agent.

The rain only put a slight delay on production, setting some farmers back by as much as two weeks.

“I personally want to say that rain is a good problem to have because if it doesn’t rain a crop won’t make nothing it’s better to work around the rain then not have it at all,” said Mack.

Despite the rain, the yield in product could be looking good for Wiregrass farmers.

“Across the board I would like to say on an average across the whole southeast region the Wiregrass these peanuts are for sure going to average at least two and a half ton,” said Mack.

Consumer prices are ranging a little higher than they have in the past.

“The last time I looked at it a ton of peanuts were going for 480 dollars a ton,” said Mack.

With the rain setback the end of peanut harvest is looking to wrap up by the end of November or beginning of December.

