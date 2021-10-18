Advertisement

Gov. Ivey speaks at Toyota Motor Manufacturing

FILE - In this July 29, 2020 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during a news conference...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey will be speaking at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing plant Monday morning in Huntsville.

Gov. Ivey will participate in an announcement at the plant. The speech will begin at 9:50 a.m. The Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama President Jason Puckett will join the governor at the event.

WAFF 48 News will be live with the speech live when it begins. You can also watch it on 48′s official Facebook page.

