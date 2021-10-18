Advertisement

Doctors say masks still needed this Halloween

Doctors say masks still needed this Halloween
Doctors say masks still needed this Halloween
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Halloween is just two weeks away and officials said there are some precautions you should take this year.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Wesley Willeford said with the rate of transmission, it is possible to have a safe holiday season this year. He said as long as your trick or treating plans are outside, you’ll likely be fine.

But, CDC recommendations still call for unvaccinated children to be masked, even in their costumes and outside. Willeford said if you are planning to celebrate with other unvaccinated younger kids, it can cause spread.

But, he said masks aren’t just needed this year for the kids.

“I think that would be the safest thing to do, to have the person who is giving the candy wear a mask,” Willeford said. “If you have a lot of trick or treaters, you will be exposed to a lot of people and you never know what you might be exposed to, so that does add an extra layer of protection.”

Willeford said he is optimistic about Thanksgiving and Christmas. He says they can be safe too if more people get vaccinated, but you need to do it as soon as you can, to celebrate safely next month.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 people have been shot including a young child Sunday afternoon in Dothan.
Child, two others shot; police plead for information
Woman taking gunshot victim for treatment killed
Jason Greathouse (R), charged with rape, walks into the Coffee County, AL courthouse, with...
Alabama pastor who raped teen gets probation. Here’s why.
One person is dead after a shooting and wreck last night near WIcksburg.
Investigation underway after shooting, fatal car crash in Houston County
Recent college grad accidentally killed by grandfather

Latest News

FILE - In this July 29, 2020 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during a news conference...
Gov. Ivey speaks at Toyota Motor Manufacturing
Car experts give advice on conserving fuel while gas prices continue climbing
Car experts give advice on conserving fuel while gas prices continue climbing
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-18
A cool start to the morning
New memorial honors Alabama educators lost to COVID-19
New memorial honors Alabama educators lost to COVID-19
With these high gas prices, everyone is looking for ways to make the gas we have to buy last a...
Car experts give advice on conserving fuel while gas prices continue climbing