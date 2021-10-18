Advertisement

DHCLS Board of Trustees elects new officers

Pictured are members of the DHCLS Board of Trustees and Management Team. From left to right: Brad Kimbro (Chair), Ted Hall (Treasurer), Ted Fagan, James Etheredge, Melanie Hill, Michele Patterson, Christy Keyton, Gloria Jeffcoat (Immediate Past Chair), Ashley Carroll, Chris Warren (Director), Everlie Bolton, Derrick Tiller (Main Library Manager), Kaitlyn McAnulty (Westgate Branch Manager), Adra Franklin (Business Manager), Dr. Ashli Wilkins (Vice-Chair), Spencer Bienvenu (Secretary), Kristin North (Youth Services Manager), and Terah Harris (Deputy Director). Not pictured: Sharon Kelley, Delvick McKay, and Vanita McLain.(Source: Dothan Houston County Library System)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a news release from the Dothan Houston County Library System.

(Press Release) - The Dothan Houston County Library System Board of Trustees elected new officers at its regular meeting on October 13, 2021.  The newly elected officers include the following, all of whom will serve until October 2022.

  • Chair - Brad Kimbro
  • Vice-Chair - Dr. Ashli Wilkins
  • Treasurer - Ted Hall
  • Secretary - Spencer Bienvenu

The elected officers, along with the Immediate Past Chair, comprise the board’s Executive Committee.

“It is wonderful to serve on a board where all of its members are so focused on a single goal: ensuring that we provide great library service for our community,” said Immediate Past Chair Gloria Jeffcoat.  “We have accomplished a lot in the past year, with the development of our strategic plan and the adoption of our budget, and we have a great team in place to lead the library.”

Jeffcoat added, “The future is bright for the Dothan Houston County Library System.”

The DHCLS Board of Trustees meets on the second Wednesday of February, April, June, July, August, September, and December at 8:30 a.m.  Its 15 members are appointed by the Dothan City Commission and the Houston County Commission.  The board provides overall guidance for the library system (including the hiring of a Director, the development of a strategic plan, the adoption of a budget, and the formulation of policies for library services) and advocates for support for library services that benefit all residents of Dothan and Houston County.

For more information about the Dothan Houston County Library System, please visit www.dhcls.org.

