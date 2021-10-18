DHCLS Board of Trustees elects new officers

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a news release from the Dothan Houston County Library System.

(Press Release) - The Dothan Houston County Library System Board of Trustees elected new officers at its regular meeting on October 13, 2021. The newly elected officers include the following, all of whom will serve until October 2022.

Chair - Brad Kimbro

Vice-Chair - Dr. Ashli Wilkins

Treasurer - Ted Hall

Secretary - Spencer Bienvenu

The elected officers, along with the Immediate Past Chair, comprise the board’s Executive Committee.

“It is wonderful to serve on a board where all of its members are so focused on a single goal: ensuring that we provide great library service for our community,” said Immediate Past Chair Gloria Jeffcoat. “We have accomplished a lot in the past year, with the development of our strategic plan and the adoption of our budget, and we have a great team in place to lead the library.”

Jeffcoat added, “The future is bright for the Dothan Houston County Library System.”

The DHCLS Board of Trustees meets on the second Wednesday of February, April, June, July, August, September, and December at 8:30 a.m. Its 15 members are appointed by the Dothan City Commission and the Houston County Commission. The board provides overall guidance for the library system (including the hiring of a Director, the development of a strategic plan, the adoption of a budget, and the formulation of policies for library services) and advocates for support for library services that benefit all residents of Dothan and Houston County.

For more information about the Dothan Houston County Library System, please visit www.dhcls.org.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.