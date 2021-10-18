Cotton Harvest

Cooler and drier air has moved into the wiregrass --the perfect weather conditions for farmers to start picking cotton. The wiregrass is home to two thirds of the state’s cotton crop and the recent change in weather means its time for farmers to begin the harvest.

We spoke with the County Extension Coordinator Jimmy Jones to see how the cotton crop shaped out this season.

“Generally they try and get the peanuts picked before they get into cotton however our growers have now, the cotton is at the best yield and best grade right now.”

The cotton is planted in three stages separate by two weeks in between. Some of those crops faced obstacles brought on by this year’s extreme weather.

“The Wiregrass has done well with the rainfall all at once. However, we do see some fields that the nutrients did leach out due to the excessive rainfall.”

Jim expects to harvest 800 to 1000 pounds of cotton per acre this season. The product is then shipped off to be spun into thread--which will be used to make a staple clothing item.

“Because they like our cotton it takes the dye for blue jeans so most of it goes for the length and the strength. A lot of cotton that comes from this area goes to denim products.”

