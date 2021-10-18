Buy a steak dinner to support Dothan High’s JROTC

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan High School’s JROTC needs your support!

Their bi-annual steak sale is underway; for just $10 you’ll get a steak, baked potato and a roll.

All proceeds go towards their traditional military ball this February, the goal is to raise $10,000.

“It gives the kids a chance to dress up, put their best on, and we get a very good speaker to come speak to them, and it’s their night, they’ve earned it,” says Tracy Adams, JROTC instructor at Dothan High School.

Last day to secure your dinner is October 23rd.

Tickets are available through cadets or the main office at DHS.

Dinners will be distributed drive-through style at Dothan High on October 28th.

