Advertisement

Alabama seeks to purge racist sections of constitution

(Source: WTVM)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers are moving forward on a proposal to strip racist language from the state’s constitution. The constitution was written in 1901 to entrench white supremacy and still has language allowing segregated schools and poll taxes.

The Committee on the Recompilation of the Constitution on Wednesday decided to move forward on recommendations to strip those provisions as well as language that allowed a brutal convict lease system.

The panel is expected to take a final vote in the coming weeks, putting the proposal before lawmakers in early 2022. If approved, it would go before state voters in November 2022.

Most Read

3 people have been shot including a young child Sunday afternoon in Dothan.
Child, two others shot; police plead for information
Woman taking gunshot victim for treatment killed
Jason Greathouse (R), charged with rape, walks into the Coffee County, AL courthouse, with...
Alabama pastor who raped teen gets probation. Here’s why.
Recent college grad accidentally killed by grandfather
One person is dead after a shooting and wreck last night near WIcksburg.
Investigation underway after shooting, fatal car crash in Houston County

Latest News

Peanut Harvest
Peanut harvesting underway around the Wiregrass
Pictured are members of the DHCLS Board of Trustees and Management Team. From left to right:...
DHCLS Board of Trustees elects new officers
Lauren Wambles, 24, pled No Contest to one count of Accessory After the Fact to Second Degree...
Second defendant in Holmes County murder case sentenced to prison
SOURCE: Tuscaloosa PD, 13-year-old boy shot and killed
UPDATE: Arrest made in deadly shooting of 13 year old boy in Tuscaloosa
JROTC steaks
Buy a steak dinner to support Dothan High’s JROTC