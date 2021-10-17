Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit searching for multiple suspects and vehicles in the murder of 13-year-old boy

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are working to find out who shot and killed a 13-year-old boy on October 15th, 2021. It happened before 7:00 p.m. in Washington Square on the city’s west side.

Tuscaloosa Police will not be releasing the name of the 13-year-old victim.

“It was a senseless murder,” Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley said. “We see it all the time where adults are shot and it’s terrible, but when it’s a kid it takes it to another level.”

Blankley said the victim was in his room, playing on his iPad, with his mother down the hall, when bullets came through the window and hit him in the head. TPD said the victim died at home.

“Obviously this is a true victim,” Tuscaloosa PD Violent Crimes Unit Captain Marty Sellers said. “This is someone who did nothing to deserve being shot, not that anyone ever does, but sometimes victims contribute to their own demise, but he certainly did not do that. He was minding his own business.”

No one has been arrested yet, but VCU Captain Marty Sellers said they are looking for multiple potentially involved cars and investigating multiple potential suspects.

“I wouldn’t say it was accidental,” Sellers said. “It was an on purpose shooting, but he was probably not the target of that. We are looking at people that are possible suspects. We are looking at some vehicles that we are trying to locate, so we are still actively working. Our investigators have been working ever since that time non stop, so we are still in the process of trying to locate people and cars.”

But Sellers said in a case like this, they need help from witnesses.

“There were people who saw things that haven’t come forward,” Sellers said. “There were several shots fired, so certainly would draw people’s attention. It was early evening, so it was not dark outside, so people saw things and we just need them to step forward. Imagine if it was your family.”

Sellers and Blankley said it’s crimes like this one that make them even more determined.

“We are all dads and moms out here,” Chief Blankley said. “When you see that and you see the senseless tragedy of that, it hits you different.”

“Someone that was young, that wasn’t doing anything to place themselves in harms way, it is a sad situation,” Captain Sellers said. “It is why we are even more committed to bring people to justice.”

Captain Sellers said you can call, Facebook message, or go to the station if you have any information. He said they will hide your identity if needed.

You’re asked to call 205-349-2121, 205-464-8690, or 205-752-STOP to report anonymously.

Last night, our Chief of Police had to tell a mother and a father that their little boy was gone. Their son had been... Posted by Tuscaloosa Police Department on Saturday, October 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.