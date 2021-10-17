Advertisement

REPORT: LSU, Orgeron reach ‘separation agreement’ but Coach O expected to finish season

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman and Josh Auzenne
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The tenure for LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron is coming to an end in Baton Rouge but he is expected to finish the season, according to Ross Dellenger with Sports Illustrated.

Dellenger reported via Twitter on Sunday, Oct. 17, that the university and the coach “have reached a separation agreement.”

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

According to Bruce Feldman with FOX Sports, the university is expected to pay Orgeron his entire buyout.

Pete Thamel with Yahoo Sports reported on Twitter what he was able to get from one of his sources.

Coach Orgeron has struggled the past two seasons since winning a National Championship in 2019 after having arguably one of the best college football seasons of all time. Coach O had a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and a team that won numerous awards, breaking several records along the way.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron hoists the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy after his Tigers defeated Clemson, 42-25, on Jan. 13, 2020.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)

Since winning the National Championship in 2019, Coach O’s record is 9-8. Overall, he has a record of 49-17, including going 15-0 in ‘19. Outside of the 2019 season, Coach O has a 35-17 overall record and a 30-14 record in SEC play.

Coach O has been at the helm for the Tigers since 2016 when he took over as the interim head coach in place of former Tiger head coach Les Miles.

