Beautiful Week Ahead

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Emily Acton
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS-  Another beautiful afternoon across the Wiregrass. This trend will continue all week. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the lower to middle 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday we warm back up to 80 with partly cloudy skies. The rest of the week will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs near 80. The overnight lows will range from the lower 50s to lower 60s.

TONIGHT- Clear. Low near 50°. Winds Light N 5 mph

TOMORROW– Mostly Cloudy. High near 73. Winds E 5 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT– Clear. Low near 52°. Light E 5

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly Cloudy. Low: 52° High: 80°

WED: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 56° High: 82°

THR: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 60° High: 82°

FRI: Partly Cloudy. Low: 63° High: 83°

SAT: Sunny. Low: 59° High: 78° 20%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 57° High: 78°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts Seas 2-3 foot.

