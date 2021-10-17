Advertisement

Alabama moves up a spot in USA TODAY Coaches poll

Auburn moves into top 25.
Alabama defeats Mississippi State, 49-9
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama moved up from No. 5 to No. 4 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll Sunday.

Georgia stayed in the top spot. Iowa fell out of the top ten following their loss to Purdue.

The poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of 65 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools.

The rankings:

1. Georgia

2. Oklahoma

3. Cincinnati

4. Alabama

5. Ohio State

Auburn moves into the top 25 in the poll landing at No. 22 following their big win against Arkansas. The Tigers will have a bye week next week before facing the Ole Miss Rebels on the Plains.

The Crimson Tide won big Saturday night in Starkville, beating Mississippi State 49-9.

Alabama goes back to Bryant-Denny Stadium next week to play against Tennessee. The game will kick off at 6:00 P.M.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit searching for multiple suspects and vehicles in the murder of 13-year-old boy