3-year old among two shot in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A three-year-old child was shot Sunday afternoon in Dothan and an adult also wounded by gunfire during the same incident.

Officers are searching for a vehicle possibly involved in those shootings that occurred about 4 p.m. on Grant Street, near Third Avenue.

Per initial police reports, an officer took the wounded child to the hospital and an ambulance transported the second victim.

Their conditions are not immediately known.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.