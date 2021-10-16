Woman taking gunshot victim for treatment killed

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -An Enterprise woman died Saturday as she apparently sought treatment for a gunshot victim.

Jasmine Whitehurst, 30, was ejected when the Hummer she drove ran off U.S. 84 about 10 miles west of Dothan and overturned several times, per an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency statement.

Three others in that vehicle survived, including a man who had been shot at Teaser’s, a nearby nightclub.

Sources say his wounds came during a dispute that occurred about 4 a.m. Saturday.

ALEA is investigating the wreck and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

Additional information is not immediately available.

