Advertisement

Woman taking gunshot victim for treatment killed

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -An Enterprise woman died Saturday as she apparently sought treatment for a gunshot victim.

Jasmine Whitehurst, 30, was ejected when the Hummer she drove ran off U.S. 84 about 10 miles west of Dothan and overturned several times, per an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency statement.

Three others in that vehicle survived, including a man who had been shot at Teaser’s, a nearby nightclub.

Sources say his wounds came during a dispute that occurred about 4 a.m. Saturday.

ALEA is investigating the wreck and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

Additional information is not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Jason Greathouse (R), charged with rape, walks into the Coffee County, AL courthouse, with...
Alabama pastor who raped teen gets probation. Here’s why.
One person is dead after a shooting and wreck last night near WIcksburg.
Investigation underway after shooting, fatal car crash in Houston County
Panama City Port (Panama City Port Authority)
Florida to shipping companies: Our ports are open
A rally is underway near Flowers Hospital in Dothan against a vaccine mandate for health care...
Rally against vaccine mandate at Dothan hospital
Southeast Health Hospital in this December 2020 photo.
A dispute is brewing at Southeast Health

Latest News

Henry County Commission meets in October 12th meeting
Henry County redrawing district lines ahead of 2022 elections
One person is dead after a shooting and wreck last night near WIcksburg.
Investigation underway after shooting, fatal car crash in Houston County
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine told reporters the shooting happened near the exit ramp at...
Police: 4 hurt in shooting near high school football game
On Thursday around 8 a.m. Douglas Prinkey said he woke up to a voicemail from a MPD detective.
Md. man stranded in Ala. returns home; stolen vehicles still missing