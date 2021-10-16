Slocomb native MLB player gives back

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - A special guest reader attended Slocomb Elementary on Thursday, October 14th.

New York Yankee pitcher Clay Holmes read part of “Charlotte’s Web” to students, kicking-off the school-wide reading event.

Holmes, a Slocomb alumni, says he loves any opportunity to give back to where he grew up.

“I’m happy to come and spend some time with the kids and talk about the importance of reading and what it means for them and hopefully a few things stick with them,” says Clay Holmes, New York Yankee Pitcher.

Holmes says he has a passion for reading and education, and that he wants to continue giving back to his hometown whenever opportunities present themselves.

