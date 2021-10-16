Md. man stranded in Ala. returns home; stolen vehicles still missing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Maryland man who was left stranded in Alabama after his vehicles were stolen in Montgomery has made it back home, but his property remains missing.

Douglas Prinkey is back in Millersville, Md., after his truck, trailer and show car were stolen Sunday from a parking lot of the Cracker Barrel near Chantilly Parkway.

The property was stolen Oct. 10. (Source: WSFA)

He was in the restaurant for around 25 minutes before he realized his possessions were gone.

Security footage showed two people pull up, a person fiddled with the door, and the truck drove off in a matter of minutes.

“I’ve been violated. I’ve been left stranded. All my belongings are gone,” Prinkey said.

After calling police, Prinkey was told a detective would be assigned to his case, but after multiple days he heard nothing until WSFA 12 News began covering his story.

On Thursday around 8 a.m. Prinkey said he woke up to a voicemail from a detective. Prinkey called back twice.

“He explained to me that he’s very busy,” Prinkey stated. “He also explained to me that this case was never given to him.”

He claims the detective had no prior knowledge on why the security video was allegedly not viewed at Cracker Barrel on the day of the crime.

The detective said his first knowledge of this was Wednesday evening, Prinkey said.

WSFA reached out to the Montgomery Police Department Friday for additional details, like why Prinkey allegedly first heard from a detective five days after the crime. As of 6 p.m. we have not heard back.

MPD did confirm Wednesday that an agent was working on the case.

While Prinkey’s property is still missing, he has managed to make it back home.

He was finally able to find a rental car. Since his story was broadcast, the man said multiple people have reached out offering rides and financial support.

“I don’t know where you posted or what you did, but apparently it’s went worldwide,” Prinkey said. “I got a call from Australia last night, and I’ve got a call from several people wanting to know if there was anything they could do to help me.”

While Prinkey waits for answers, he’s thankful to no longer be stranded around 850 miles from his home and for the “good people left in the world.”

“These are strangers from around the country, offering to come get me, give me a ride home,” he said.

This story will be updated should the MPD provide any further details.

