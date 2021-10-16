Advertisement

Investigation underway after shooting, fatal car crash in Houston County

One person is dead after a shooting and wreck last night near WIcksburg.
One person is dead after a shooting and wreck last night near WIcksburg.(Daleville Department of Public Information Facebook Page)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after an early morning incident on US 84 near Teasers.

(Courtesy Daleville Department of Public Safety)((Courtesy Daleville Department of Public Safety))

It happened just before 5 a.m. First responders received a call of shots fired in the parking lot of Teasers followed by a second call of a traffic crash near the same location.

When they arrived they found one person dead on the scene and several others injured. The injured were transported to Dothan hospitals by Daleville and Wicksburg rescue squads.

Investigators remain on the scene after an early morning shooting at Teasers.(WTVY)

The shooting investigation is being conducted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office while Alabama State Troopers are investigating the traffic crash. The Daleville Department of Public Safety was also on the scene assisting.

WTVY is working to get additional information and will update when it becomes available

