Investigation underway after shooting, fatal car crash in Houston County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after an early morning incident on US 84 near Teasers.

It happened just before 5 a.m. First responders received a call of shots fired in the parking lot of Teasers followed by a second call of a traffic crash near the same location.

When they arrived they found one person dead on the scene and several others injured. The injured were transported to Dothan hospitals by Daleville and Wicksburg rescue squads.

The shooting investigation is being conducted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office while Alabama State Troopers are investigating the traffic crash. The Daleville Department of Public Safety was also on the scene assisting.

WTVY is working to get additional information and will update when it becomes available

