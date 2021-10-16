Advertisement

Cottonwood FFA have a new ride!

FFA new tractor
FFA new tractor(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) - The Future Farmers of America at Cottonwood High School have a sweet new ride!

An approved grant provided FFA with a new, 4-wheel drive tractor, as well as other needed equipment.

The club says a larger tractor was necessary in order to expand what their organization chapter does.

“We wanna grow more products to give away for our community garden to the community,” explains Nathan Butler, FFA Advisor at Cottonwood High School. “We grow things at our school and give the away during the spring and fall. We’ve also got livestock on campus in our farm and we’re trying to have methods in order to move hay and take care of our livestock.”

The FFA says they’ll begin using that tractor next week.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

