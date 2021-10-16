Colder Air Moves In

SYNOPSIS- A cold front moved through the Wiregrass mid-morning and those cooler temps are welcomed with clear and sunny skies. Tomorrow and Monday temperatures will peak in the middle 70s with clear skies Sunday turning into mostly cloudy Monday. Temperatures rise mid week into the lower 80s but dew points will be lower making it more bearable outside. A small chance of rain will come into play come Friday but the chance is small at the moment,

TONIGHT- Clear. Low near 49°. Winds Light NW 10-15

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 75. Winds N 10-15 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 51°. Light N 10

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 50° High: 75°

TUE: Partly Cloudy. Low: 52° High: 80°

WED: Overcast. Low: 56° High: 82°

THR: Overcast. Low: 60° High: 84°

FRI: Partly Cloudy. Low: 63° High: 83° 20%

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 60° High: 83°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 20-25 kts Seas 4-6 foot.

