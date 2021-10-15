Warm today, cold front tomorrow

SYNOPSIS – A few areas of fog once again as you head out the door this morning, this afternoon will feel more like summer than fall with temperatures in the upper 80s for highs. We remain warm overnight then tomorrow morning the cold front will finally push through and bring us some cooler weather and lower humidity. Tomorrow will be breezy so keep that in mind as you plan out your day. Sunday morning will be chilly with some places waking up in the upper 40s. The cooler weather will stick around a few days before we warm up slightly by the middle of next week.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 89°. Winds Light and Variable 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 69°. Winds SW 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, a light shower or two in the AM. High near 81°. Winds NW 10-15 mph 10%

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 51° High: 76° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 77° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 80° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 82° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 84° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 67° High: 82° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 70° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.