Advertisement

Landmark Park Hosts Annual Quilt Show

From July 9 to the 17, several quilt shops along US 23 are coming together to host a shop hop.
From July 9 to the 17, several quilt shops along US 23 are coming together to host a shop hop.(WYMT)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

“Color wheel reinvented” is the theme of the 13th annual quilt show at landmark park.

Quilts of all different shapes, sizes and colors are on display all weekend long. The event showcases different quilters from around the wiregrass as they enter a friendly competition for the best in each category. The competition though isn’t the only reason that many take part.

“We’ve got a smocking guild that is here, we’ve got fostering hope that makes quilts for foster children to take with them with their name embroidered on it. " (Director, Sherry Burkhalter)

Fostering hope is just one of the many vendors that make quilts for a good cause.

The quilt show is open to the public this weekend from 10am-4pm Saturday and 1pm-4pm Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Panama City Port (Panama City Port Authority)
Florida to shipping companies: Our ports are open
Jason Greathouse (R), charged with rape, walks into the Coffee County, AL courthouse, with...
Alabama pastor who raped teen gets probation. Here’s why.
A rally is underway near Flowers Hospital in Dothan against a vaccine mandate for health care...
Rally against vaccine mandate at Dothan hospital
Southeast Health Hospital in this December 2020 photo.
A dispute is brewing at Southeast Health
Michael Barrentine is charged with multiple sexual torture charges.
Houston County man arrested on sexual torture charges

Latest News

WW II Veteran George Mills
WWII hero gets ride around Talladega Superspeedway
Samantha and Elsie Napier share breast cancer journey.
Mother, daughter share breast cancer experience and encourage early detection
Beta Club Donation to Foster Kids
Junior Beta Club making an impact on Houston County
Houses in the Langley Point subdivision in St. Martin are lit up pink in honor of Breast Cancer...
Community goes pink in support of neighbor with breast cancer