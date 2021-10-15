Landmark Park Hosts Annual Quilt Show

“Color wheel reinvented” is the theme of the 13th annual quilt show at landmark park.

Quilts of all different shapes, sizes and colors are on display all weekend long. The event showcases different quilters from around the wiregrass as they enter a friendly competition for the best in each category. The competition though isn’t the only reason that many take part.

“We’ve got a smocking guild that is here, we’ve got fostering hope that makes quilts for foster children to take with them with their name embroidered on it. " (Director, Sherry Burkhalter)

Fostering hope is just one of the many vendors that make quilts for a good cause.

The quilt show is open to the public this weekend from 10am-4pm Saturday and 1pm-4pm Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

