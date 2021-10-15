Jackson County shooting suspect caught, arrested

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting a family member in the leg on October 5th.

According to Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies, the victim told them Anthony Simmons shot him in the leg around 6:30 p.m.

Officials reportedly searched Simmons’ house and found several guns. Afterward, they issued warrants for his arrest.

Simmons was eventually found in Liberty County, Georgia, and taken into custody without incident. He’s charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.