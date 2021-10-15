Game of the Night: Ariton vs. Elba

(WTVY) - Class 2A Region 2 foes Ariton and Elba go to battle this Friday. Both teams still with a chance to earn the top seed in the region.

The WTVY Sports Team spoke with both coaches and previewed the game earlier this week.

“We’ve put ourselves in this position for a region championship and that’s what we’re vying for Friday night,” said Ariton head coach Steven Kilcrease.

“Everybody is trying to get a home game in the playoffs and that’s essentially what we’re both playing for,” said Elba head coach Marc Sieving. “Definitely going to be a big night.”

Ariton and Elba will meet Friday night under the lights at Mack Wood Field.

You can watch the game in its entirety beginning at 6:50 PM in the video player attached to this story. You can also watch the game on the WTVY app, Roku, or on-air on the WTVY4.2/MeTV channel.

Then catch the highlights on Friday Night Football on News 4 at 10:05 PM CT.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.