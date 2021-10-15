FNF Player of the Week - Houston Academy QB Kadyn Mitchell

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Our week 7 Friday Night Football Player of the Week in Houston Academy quarterback Kadyn Mitchell.

Mitchell totaled 271 yards and 7 TDs in the Raiders 54-0 win over Providence Christian.

