FNF Player of the Week - Houston Academy QB Kadyn Mitchell

By Justin McNelley
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Our week 7 Friday Night Football Player of the Week in Houston Academy quarterback Kadyn Mitchell.

Mitchell totaled 271 yards and 7 TDs in the Raiders 54-0 win over Providence Christian.

