FNF Player of the Week - Houston Academy QB Kadyn Mitchell
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Our week 7 Friday Night Football Player of the Week in Houston Academy quarterback Kadyn Mitchell.
Mitchell totaled 271 yards and 7 TDs in the Raiders 54-0 win over Providence Christian.
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.